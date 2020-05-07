Odisha govt shares details of 20 new COVID19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Hours after the State reported the highest single day spike of 20 new cases taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 205 today, Odisha government shared the details of all the 20 COVID19 patients.

As per the Information & Public Relations Department (I&PR) of the State government, 19 out of 20 positive cases reported from Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts, are male and one is a female.

The lone female is a 20-year-old resident of Ganjam district.

In Ganjam, the male are of age: 27, 27, 20, 38, 23, 29, 50, 30, 29, 21, 43, 43, 39, 46, 18 and 24 years.

The three positive cases in Mayurbhanj are all male and their ages are 21, 36 and 44 year. All of them are Surat returnees and are now in quarantine.