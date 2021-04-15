Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government announced about a series of restrictions that are to be abided in the State to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra announced during a presser on Thursday.

Marriage gathering shall be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons while in funeral functions/ last rite ceremonies 20 persons shall be allowed. This will be enforced with effect from April 19.

Further, it was announced that no marriage procession shall be allowed.

Also, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer shall be mandatory during these functions.

The host of the marriage/ funeral function shall make necessary arrangement for checking at the entry point and ensure wearin of mask by the guests/ others during the entire duration of their participation. Host shall make arrangement to provide masks to those who have not come with appropriate masks.