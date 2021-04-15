Odisha Govt sets 50 persons ceiling for wedding, 20 for funeral ceremony: Check details

By WCE 5
persons allowed in marriage Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government announced about a series of restrictions that are to be abided in the State to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra announced during a presser on Thursday.

Marriage gathering shall be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons while in funeral functions/ last rite ceremonies 20 persons shall be allowed. This will be enforced with effect from April 19.

Further, it was announced that no marriage procession shall be allowed.

Also read: Odisha Govt imposes restrictions to check spread of Covid 19: Details 

Also, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer shall be mandatory during these functions.

The host of the marriage/ funeral function shall make necessary arrangement for checking at the entry point and ensure wearin of mask by the guests/ others during the entire duration of their participation. Host shall make arrangement to provide masks to those who have not come with appropriate masks.

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates For 22 and 24 Carat Here

State

Khordha Reports The Highest Covid-19 Cases In Odisha Today

State

NEET PG 2021 Postponed Due To Covid Pandemic, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.