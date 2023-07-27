Odisha govt seeks details of violence-hit Manipur students studying in Universities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has sought details of the students from violence-hit Manipur studying in different Universities of the State.

The State government has asked all the Universities to furnish details of the Manipur students pursuing higher education in the state.

The Odisha government sought details of the students after the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi appealed the Naveen Patnaik-led government to help the students of Manipur.

On 3 May 2023, ethnic violence erupted in India’s north-eastern state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki tribal community from the surrounding hills.

While several people have been killed, thousands of people have been displaced due to the violence. Worship places of different religions also have been destroyed and hundreds of houses and vehicles were torched.

Every single day, different shocking and disturbing videos filmed during the violence also surface on the inerrant.