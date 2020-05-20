Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to submit cyclone Amphan damage assessment reports within 48 hours.

“We have asked the district collectors to submit primary reports within 48 hours following which the authorities have to submit a final report. Once we get the preliminary reports, we can presisely say what is the amount to be required and the timeframe for restoration,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena.

Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread damage in the coastal districts on Wednesday.

“We have some devastation as a large number of trees have been uprooted. Electricity infrastructure has received damage while there was minor damage to telecom infrastructure. Besides, there is damage to some houses with asbestos roofs,” said the SRC.

He said agriculture and horticulture crops have also been damaged due to the cyclone. Infrastructure restoration work has already started and it will be completed soon, he added.

Over 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and thatched and mud houses to cyclone shelters during Amphan.

