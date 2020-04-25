Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Odisha Government wants to appoint a number of doctors, nurses, paramedics in different hospitals, PHCs, CHCs across the state urgently to deal with COVID 19.

The govt has offered an opportunity to the qualified specialists, MBBS doctors, microbiologists (Medico/Non-medico), staff nurses and other paramedics (including retired persons) to serve the people of the state in various Govt hospitals on short term contract basis for a period of 3 months that is till 30th June, 2020, which may be extended if required.

Eligible doctors, staff nurses and other paramedics who wish to join may walk in to the respective CDM and PHOs office or apply in prescribed format given in https//dhsodisha.nic.in along with scanned document with proof of their qualification, age, identity, Odisha Medical Council Registration or other registration and photograph in the email ID of respective CDM and PHOs.