Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Thursday approved additional funds of Rs 80 lakh under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray dogs/ animals in urban and semi-urban areas across the State during the extended lockdown period till May 3, 2020.

Official sources said, the funds will be provided to the Urnan Local Bodies (ULBS), namely 5 Muncipal Corporations, 48 Municipalities and 61 NACs across the State.

The Urban Local Bodies will take up the responsibility of feeding of stray animals utilising the manpower/mobility/machinery available with them and also utilising the service of NGOs/animal welfare organisations in theri respective areas, sources added.

Earlier on March 30, the State government had approved Rs 54 lakh from (CMRF) for feeding stray animals in the ULBs during the first phase of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.