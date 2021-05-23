Bhubaneswar: Odisha government sanctioned an additional amount of Rs. 55 lakh from CMRF to feed stray animals in various cities and towns across the state during the lockdown.

The amount has been sanctioned to five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 Notified Area Councils (NACs) to feed stray dogs and animals during the ongoing Covid lockdown in the State.

Thousands of stray animals in the state are having a hard time finding food as markets, eateries and hotels are closed due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Municipal authorities will spend Rs 5,000 per day and the NAC Rs 2,000 per day to feed animals.