Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has revised VAT on petrol from 26% to 32% and on diesel from 26% to 28% that will to be implemented from May 17. Accordingly, the retail sale price of petrol in Bhubaneswar will be Rs.71.69 per litre and diesel will be Rs. 67.73 per litre.

The VAT rate on petrol was increased from 26 % to 32% with effect from May 17 increasing Rs. 1.03 per litre. The retail sale price of diesel in Bhubaneswar will be Rs. 67.73 per litre on May 17.

The VAT rate on diesel was increased from 26 % to 28% with effect from May 17 increasing Rs. 1.03 per litre. The retail sale price of diesel in Bhubaneswar will be Rs. 67.73 per litre on May 17.

Govt of India has increased cess and special excise duty of Rs. 10.00 per litre on petrol and Rs. 13.00 per litre of diesel with effect from May 6. Thus, Govt of India is collecting total tax of Rs.32.98 per litre of petrol and Rs. 31.83 per lite of diesel, whereas Govt of Odisha will collect VAT of Rs. 16.60 per litre of petrol and Rs. 14.34 per litre of diesel after present revision from May 17.