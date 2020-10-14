Bhubaneswar: The State Revenue department today asked the crime branch to probe into the alleged land grabbing case by the Odisha lnfra Tech Pvt Ltd in Begunia Tehsil of Khordha district.

The Joint Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department, Prakash Chandra Mohanty wrote to the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch in this regard and requested to treat the matter as most urgent.

“I am directed to say that the Government have been pleased to accord sanction for criminal investigation into sale of Rayati lands belonging to the Scheduled Caste persons in Begunia Tahasil in favour of Odisha lnfra Tech Pvt. Limited through Benami transaction through Sri Rabindra Kumar Sethy, Ex-Driver, ORTEL,” said the letter written to the Crime Branch.