Odisha Govt requests Crime Branch to probe into alleged land grabbing case by OTV

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The State Revenue department today asked the crime branch to probe into the alleged land grabbing case by the Odisha lnfra Tech Pvt Ltd in Begunia Tehsil of Khordha district.

Related News

One arrested for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar minor girl gang-rape: Crime Branch begins probe

“We were in love”: admits Psycho lady in social worker…

Crime Branch organizes training on Bank fraud prevention,…

The Joint Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department, Prakash Chandra Mohanty wrote to the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch in this regard and requested to treat the matter as most urgent.

“I am directed to say that the Government have been pleased to accord sanction for criminal investigation into sale of Rayati lands belonging to the Scheduled Caste persons in Begunia Tahasil in favour of Odisha lnfra Tech Pvt. Limited through Benami transaction through Sri Rabindra Kumar Sethy, Ex-Driver, ORTEL,” said the letter written to the Crime Branch.

 

You might also like
State

IRB Soldier Stabs 3 People In Odisha’s Kandhamal

State

Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha’s Bolangir

Offbeat

Scary Viral Video Of Mountain Lion Chasing A Man; Watch

State

Berhampur Hindi teacher under vigilance net, raids underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.