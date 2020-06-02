Naveen Patnaik

Odisha govt releases Rs 62 crore as incentives for migrants completing institutional quarantine

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha government has released Rs 62 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as incentives to migrant workers who have successfully completed quarantine at the state-run quarantine centres at adhering to prescribed guideline

While Rs 60 crore has been released to the Panchayati raj department for payment of the incentive to returnees in the rural areas, another Rs 2 crore has been released to the housing and urban development department for payment to those in urban areas, official sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier announced Rs 2,000 as incentive for returnees after completion of the mandatory institutional quarantine period of 14 days, which has now been reduced to seven days’ followed by another seven days of home quarantine in rural areas.

