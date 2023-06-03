Odisha govt releases preliminary report on train accident at Bahanaga station of Balasore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has released a preliminary report on train accident which took place at Bahanaga station of Balasore district. The report has been releases by the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah express, the Coromandel Express and goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district. 17 coaches of these two trains have been derailed & severely damaged.

Date of Occurrence: 02.06.2023 at around 07.00 PM

Trains Name:

12841- Shalimar- Chennai Corromandal Express 12864- Sir M Visveswarya – Howrah Super Fast Express Goods Train stationed at Bahanaga Bazar Station

Rescue Operation:

9 NDRF Teams, 5 ODRAF Units and 24 Fire Services & Emergency Units engaged in rescue operation.

Tower light arrangement were done for night time operation.

More than 100 Medical Teams with paramedical staff along with medicines mobilized to the accident site for medical treatment.

More than 200 Ambulances engaged in shifting to hospitals.

Food and drinking water arranged for stranded passengers at various stations.

30 buses engaged for stranded passengers for movement.

Around 1000 injured persons shifted to hospitals at Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak & Cuttack.

Free medical treatments to injured persons at Govt. & Private hospitals being provided.

All injured/ trapped passengers rescued.

Hon’ble Minister, Revenue & DM, Special Relief Commissioner & ACS are on the accident spot to monitor search, rescue & relief operation. Many Senior Officers are also in the spot for assist in rescue & relief operation.

Rescue operation is going on.

Rescue operation is a big challenge from one bogie.

Transport Facilities:

Free Transport Facilities provided to stranded passengers of Odisha & West Bengal to their destination.

They have been provided with water bottle, biscuit packets

Monitoring & Supervision:

Visit by Prime Minister: Hon’ble Prime Minister visited the accident site today and reviewed the situation with Hon’ble Minister, Railway and Hon’ble Minister of Education, GOI. He met injured passengers at District Headquarter hospital, Balasore.

Visit by Hon’ble Governor of Odisha: Hon’ble Governor of Odisha visited the accident site today and met injured passengers at CHC in Soro and Balasore

Visit by Hon’ble Chief Minister: Hon’ble Chief Minister visited the accident site today to take the stock of the situation and met injured passengers at District Headquarter hospital, Balasore.

Visit by Hon’ble Union Railway Minister: Hon’ble Minister, Railway, GOI visited the accident site today and reviewed the situation.

Visit by Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal: Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal visited the accident site today to take the stock of the situation.

Today Chief Secretary discussed with Hon’ble Chief Minister, Tamilnadu through virtual mode.

Hon’ble Chief Minister reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, 5T Secretary, Secretary Transport and Secretary I &PR and other Senior Officers in the in the office of Special Relief Commissioner, Rajiv Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on 2.06.23 evening.

Helpline Number:

Emergency Helpline Number is opened at Balasore. Telephone Number- 06782-262286

Helpline No. at Different Stations:

Other Information: