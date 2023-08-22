Odisha govt releases guidelines for engagement of junior teachers, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today released the guidelines for engagement of junior teachers (Schematic) in different schools across the State.

As per the guidelines, the engagement of the Junior Teachers will be on annual agreement basis.

As per the guidelines, agreement will be renewed in subsequent years depending on the performance of the candidates

Prior to renewal of the agreement, the Junior Teacher has to obtain a certificate from the concerned headmaster regarding his/her regular attendance and satisfactory service which is to be produced before the Zilla Parishad.

“The Junior Teacher (Schematic) can be disengaged from the service with a prior notice of 30 days, if she/he violates the conditions of the agreement on the basis of adverse report of the Block Education Officer – on un-authorised absence/misconduct/involvement in criminal cases etc,” the guidelines stated.