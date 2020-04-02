Odisha Govt Releases Details Of 5th COVID-19 Positive Patient

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the government of Odisha on Thursday released the name and other details of the state’s fifth COVID-19 positive case for the public interest.

According to a statement issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the person , who tested positive for COVId-19 (Odisha’s 5th case) yesterday , is Pradipta Ku Dalabehera. The the 60-year-old man resides at Plot no: 37, Unit 07, Ward No 46, Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

The government also appealed the public who have come in contact with Dalabehera since 1st March, 2020 to keep themselves to home quarantine forthwith for 14 days from the date of contact.

Meanwhile, the BMC sealed the area from Gopabandhu Chhak to LIC square and Ganganagar Chhak to Siripur Chhak in the city.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “As the fifth positive case of COVID-19 doesn’t have any recent travel history to any foreign country or other state of India, it seems impossible to establish and identify all contacts and to check the spread of the COVID- 19 in the city.”

“Dalabehera’s identity has been issued to find out the persons who came came into contact with him as to check the further spread of the highly contagious COVID-19”, Chaudhary added.