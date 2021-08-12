Odisha govt reconstitutes Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, nominates 10 members

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday nominated names of 10 persons as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.
The Law Department of the State government issued a notification in this regard under the provisions of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act 1954.
Here are the 10 persons nominated as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee:
- Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, senior advocate of Orissa High Court (representing Mukti Mandap
- Madhab Chandra Pujapanda (representing Pujapanda Nijog)
- Jagannath Kar (Montu Singhari) (representing Pushpalak Nijog)
- Madhab Chandra Mohapatra (representing Pratihari Nijog)
- Ananta Tiadi (representing Suar Mahasuar Nijog)
- Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra (Daitapati Nijog)
- Mahant Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha (representing Math & other institutions)
- Sarat Chandra Bhadra, Chartered Accountant
- Padma Bhusan Dr Ramakanta Panda
- Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik, sculptor