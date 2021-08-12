Odisha govt reconstitutes Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, nominates 10 members

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday nominated names of 10 persons as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

The Law Department of the State government issued a notification in this regard under the provisions of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act 1954.

Here are the 10 persons nominated as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee:

  1. Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, senior advocate of Orissa High Court (representing Mukti Mandap
  2. Madhab Chandra Pujapanda (representing Pujapanda  Nijog)
  3. Jagannath Kar (Montu Singhari) (representing Pushpalak Nijog)
  4. Madhab Chandra Mohapatra (representing Pratihari Nijog)
  5. Ananta Tiadi (representing Suar Mahasuar Nijog)
  6. Durga Prasad Dasmohapatra (Daitapati Nijog)
  7. Mahant Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha (representing Math & other institutions)
  8. Sarat Chandra Bhadra, Chartered Accountant
  9. Padma Bhusan Dr Ramakanta Panda
  10. Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik, sculptor
