families of covid warriors provided with govt assistance

Odisha Govt Provides Financial Assistance To Families Of 4 Deceased Corona Warriors In Koraput Dist

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: The Government of Odisha has provided financial assistance to the families of four deceased Covid warriors of Koraput district in Odisha.

Koraput District Collector Madhusudan Mishra handed over the financial assistance to the next of kins of the deceased persons on Saturday.

According to reports so far five Covid warriors have died in the district. The list includes three police personnel,  a health worker and a doctor. However, in this first phase, assistance has been provided to families of four of these five deceased warriors.

However, the families have requested the chief minister of Odisha to provide employment at least to one member from each of these families.

