Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government have proposed to the Centre for establishment of second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state.

“Odisha has a fully functional AIIMS in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as one of the leading AIIMS in the country in terms of medical education and health care”, says Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in a letter to the Health Ministry.

We have learnt that a second AIIMS has been established in Bihar and a similar proposal is under consideration in another state. In view of the health care requirements of Odisha, it is proposed that a second AIIMS may be considered for the Western Odisha in the district of Sundergarh.

There is readily available infrastructure for College and hospital in Sundergarh. An MOU has been signed between Government of Odisha and NTPC to establish a medical college and hospital. The construction of the project has been completed and the equipment procurement process is going on. The hospital is designed for 500 beds and the college will be enough to have 100 strength in MBBS.

Therefore, this available infrastructure can be utilised for setting up of AIIMS within a short period of time. It will cater a large tribal population in the area and help in providing quality tertiary care in the backward area of Western Odisha. The location is easily accessible through road, railway and air( Jharsuguda Airport).

It is also requested to consider the proposal and a second AIIMS will be established in Odisha, Odisha Chief Secretary stated in the letter.