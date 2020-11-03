sale of firecrackers in odisha

Odisha Govt prohibits sale and use of firecrackers from Nov 10

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers in between 10th and 30th of November, 2020.

Any person found violating the said order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant laws, a letter by the Chief Secretary of Odisha said.

The state of Odisha is passing through a critical stage of Covid 19 pandemic. Again, now the winter season is approaching when the elderly, children and persons with co-morbidities develop respiratory systems.

Burning of the fire crackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals, which have severe impact on the respiratory system and health of the vulnerable groups and such pollutants can further aggravate health conditions of Covid 19 positive persons.

Keeping all these things in view, the decision has been taken, as per the letter issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, Govt, of Odisha.

