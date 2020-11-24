kartik purnima celebration in odisha banned for coronavirus

Odisha Govt prohibits congregation at river ghats, sail miniature boats on Kartika Purnima

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday prohibited congregation of people at river ghats and near water bodies to take bath or to sail miniature boats during upcoming Kartika Purnima on November 30 in the State. Keeping in view Coronavirus pandemic the Odisha Government has put these restrictions.

On Kartika Purnima usually large number of people congregates at river ghats or near other water bodies to take bath in the wee and morning hours and sail miniature boats. Keeping this in view the restrictions have been put.

Besides, Bali Yatra, which is organised at different places including Cuttack, Paradeep and Bhubaneswar and attract huge crowd has also been prohibited.

“Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws,” a letter issued by the Government in this connection said.

 

