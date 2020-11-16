Odisha Govt prohibits Chhat Puja, mass bathing at river banks due to Covid 19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar: Chhatpuja, along with mass bathing at river banks across the State of Odisha has been banned for this year in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, devotees have been advised to perform the rituals at home adhering to the Covid 19 safety protocols.

Government of Odisha issued a letter in this regard where it was said that since a large congregation of people are witnessed at river banks to observe Chhatpuja and to take holy bath, the government prohibited the celebration including mass bathing at river banks/ ghats.

As per the letter, Chhat puja including mass bathing at river banks/ ghats shall remain prohibited during November 20 and November 21, 2020.

Alternatively, devotees can perform the rituals at home. “People are advised to perform other rituals at homoe avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the Covid 19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, use of face mask/ covering and hand washing/ hand sanitizer,” the letter said.

Chhat puja is observed mainly by the people of Bihari community. The main ritual of this festival includes mass bathing and offering puja to the Sun God at river banks and ghats early in the morning.