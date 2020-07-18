Odisha govt prepares new strategy to contain Covid-19 in Ganjam

Odisha govt prepares new strategy to contain Covid-19 in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has prepared a new strategy to contain Covid-19 cases in Ganjam, the worst-affected district in the state.

The State govt has decided to strengthen the covid infrastructure, improve telemedicine facilities and undertake intensive awareness activities among other things for this purpose.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Saturday afternoon.

In the meeting, it has been decided to reopen the emergency and OPD services of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur at the earliest and make these services function for 24X7.

It is also decided to convert the pediatric ward of MKCG Medical College into a 100-bed Covid Care Centre which will function under the supervision of District Collector. Besides, a 150-bed Covid Care Centre will also come up at Bidyutpur.

The state government has also decided to appoint an additional superintendent to oversee the Covid management at MKCG Medical College.

Counsellors under the guidance of psychiatrist will also provide tele-counselling to reduce the anxieties of the covid patients.

Ganjam district has reported 5280 positive cases of Covid-19 so far while 52 infected persons have died of the deadly virus. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 1671, when the last reports came in.