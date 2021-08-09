Odisha Govt plans to improve sports infrastructure in schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has planned to improve the sports infrastructure from the grass-root level. Reports said that special schools will be established for sports persons of Odisha.

As a result, the students who will be residing at the hostel will be able to study inside the premises. The government has planned this in view of the students who want to continue their passion for sports along with their education. Hence, new schools will be built inside the sports hostel campus.

More sports hostels will be built in 15 districts of the state, added reports. As of now, there are sports hostels in only 15 districts.

The schools are being given special financial support in view of the development of the sports department in the state including Rs 5000 to primary schools and Rs 10,000 to high schools.

Earlier in 2020, a budget of Rs 275 cr was allocated for this purpose while this year it has increased to Rs 370 crore.

The construction of mini stadiums in 314 blocks and 117 municipalities will be completed soon, further said reports.