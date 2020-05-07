Odisha govt plans model policy to resolve problems of industries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to formulate a model policy to resolve the problems faced by industries due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said an official on Tuesday. It was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on COVID-19 situation in the state.

Discussions will be held regarding the problems faced by the industries with Chamber of Indian Industries, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Banks as early as possible, said the official.

Talks have already been started to attract more investments from Japan, Korea, and USA.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said the government has issued necessary orders to facilitate hassle-free inter-district movement of workers.

Normal labour intensive works will continue in both rural and urban areas of the districts and Municipal Corporations coming under Green and Orange Zones, he said.

Also all sorts of labour intensive works are permitted in the rural areas of the districts and Municipal Corporations under Red Zone.

Construction works in urban and Municipal Corporations areas under Red Zone will be carried on if required number of workers are available in those areas. In such urban areas under Red Zone, workers from outside shall not be permitted, said Jena.