Odisha Govt Officials to get disaster management training, MoU signed to develop curriculum

Bhubaneswar: All Government officials (Group D to A) will get training on Disaster Management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Odisha State Open University (OSOU), Sambalpur and Higher Education Department.

As per the tripartite agreement, OSOU will provide technical assistance in developing the courses of studies, training and skill improvement.

Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management Pramila Mallik and Minister of Higher Education Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak witnessed the signing of the MoU along with Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department Arvind Agarwal, Director of Information & Public Relations Department Saroj Kumar Samal, Vice Chancellor of Odisha State Open University (OSOU), Sambalpur Prof Arka Kumar Dasmohapatra.

According to report, Managing Director of OSDMA Dr Gyana Das, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Birendra Korkara and Registrar OSOU Prof Manas Ranjan Pujari were the signatories on the MoU.