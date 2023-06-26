Odisha Govt Officials to get disaster management training, MoU signed to develop curriculum

As per the tripartite agreement, OSOU will provide technical assistance in developing the courses of studies, training and skill improvement.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
disaster management training

Bhubaneswar: All Government officials (Group D to A) will get training on Disaster Management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Odisha State Open University (OSOU), Sambalpur and Higher Education Department.

As per the tripartite agreement, OSOU will provide technical assistance in developing the courses of studies, training and skill improvement.

Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management Pramila Mallik and Minister of Higher Education Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak witnessed the signing of the MoU along with Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department Arvind Agarwal, Director of Information & Public Relations Department Saroj Kumar Samal, Vice Chancellor of Odisha State Open University (OSOU), Sambalpur Prof Arka Kumar Dasmohapatra.

According to report, Managing Director of OSDMA Dr Gyana Das, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Birendra Korkara and Registrar OSOU Prof Manas Ranjan Pujari were the signatories on the MoU.

You might also like
State

Cancer hospital in Bargarh to be completed by December: 5T Secretary

State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours, check details

State

Odisha: Naga baba gang attested by Commissionerate police

State

Odisha: Aahaar centers to remain open on Sundays

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans