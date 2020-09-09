ias reshuffle odisha

Odisha Govt makes major IAS reshuffle: Details here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Odisha Government on Wednesday, Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chakravarti Singh Rathore was appointed collector of Jajpur district while Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das was posted as Additional Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department today Chanchal Rana was appointed the new collector of Balangir district while Balangir Collector Aridam Dakua has been transferred to PR and DW Department as Director, Special Project.

Madhusmita Sahoo, Collector and DM Nuapada, was appointed as Deputy Secretary to Government, Water Resources Dept.

Siddhartha Shankar Swain PD, DRDA, Ganjam was appointed as Angul district Collector.

Details here:

