Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in IPS cadres and transferred as many as 21 IPS officers. SP of Nayagarh Pratyush Diwakar was transferred with promotion while Talcher SDPO Sidhartha Kataria became the new SP of the district.

As per a notification issued by the government of Odisha today Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu was appointed the new SP of Balangir district while Balangir SP Madkar Sandip Sampad has been transferred as SP of Kendrapara.

Kalahandi SP B. Gangadhar has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Sambalpur while Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena was appointed as the SP of Bhadrak.