ias reshuffle odisha

Odisha Govt Makes Major Reshuffle in IPS Cadre: Nayagarh SP transferred

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in IPS cadres and transferred as many as 21 IPS officers. SP of Nayagarh Pratyush Diwakar was transferred with promotion while Talcher SDPO Sidhartha Kataria became the new SP of the district.

As per a notification issued by the government of Odisha today Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu was appointed the new SP of Balangir district while Balangir SP  Madkar Sandip Sampad  has been transferred as SP of Kendrapara.

Kalahandi SP B. Gangadhar has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of Sambalpur while Jajpur SP  Charan Singh Meena was appointed as the SP of Bhadrak.

You might also like
State

India test-fires medium-range missile off Odisha coast

State

Nayagarh minor girl murder: SIT seized towel used by accused to wipe victim’s…

State

Marriage With A Twist In Odisha; Youth Marries Transgender

State

North Orissa University Renamed Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.