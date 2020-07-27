Bhubaneswar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle by Odisha Government on Monday five senior IAS officers have been given new charges.

According to an official notification, IAS officer Raj Kumar Sharma, who is currently posted as ACS to Government, Steel & Mines Department, given the charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner .

IAS officer Anu Garg, who currently serves as Principal Secretary of Labour & ESI Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary of WCD & Mission Shakti, has been given the charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Water Resources with additional charge of Principal Secretary of WCD & Mission Shakti.

IAS officer Satyabrata Sahu, who serves as Principal Secretary to Government, MSME Department, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, School & Mass Education Department.

IAS officer Surendra Kumar, who is now Principal Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department, is now the Principal Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department with additional charge of Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA).

IAS officer Chithra Arumugam, who currently serves as Principal Secretary to School & Mass Education Department, is now appointed as Principal Secretary to Labour & ESI Department.