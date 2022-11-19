Odisha govt issues notification regarding creation of 2000 posts of LTRMO in Health Department

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of Odisha Government issued a fresh notification for the creation of 2000 Leave Training Reserve Medical Officer (LTRMO) posts.

According to the notification, the creation of 2000 Posts of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (junior branch) will be appointed in the Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre.

“I am directed to convoy the sanction of Governor for creation of 2000 (Two Thousand) posts of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Cadre in the scale of pay of level-12 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 for the peripheral Health Services of the State as per the list given below to provide adequate health service to the people of the State,” read the notification released by Odisha Health Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit.

A total of 1500 LTRMOs will be appointed at all the 30 District Headquarters Hospitals (DHH). Each DDH will have 50 each LTRMOs. The DDH are Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.

Likewise, 20 LTRMOs will be recruited for the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Similarly, 15 each LTRMOs will be appointed in the 32 Sub-Divisional Hospitals across the State. The 32 Sub-Divisional Hospitals are Athamalik, Pallahara, Talcher, Nilgiri, Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Padampur, Athagarh, Banki, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Aska, Bhanjanagar, Baliguda, Anandapur, Champua, Pattamundai, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Udala, Chitrakonda, Mathili, Umerkote, Khariar, Gunupur, Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Birmaharajpur and Bonai.

