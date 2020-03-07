Odisha Government Issues Important Guidelines for Coronavirus Prevention
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued important guidelines for coronavirus prevention.
The guidelines are as follows:
- Biometric suspension in government offices
- City Buses to be sanitised everyday.
- Chief secretary to review the situation.
- Private hospitals to have a mandatory Isolation ward.
- Village level awareness to be created by Panchayats
- Cleanliness should be maintained throughout the city
- Aahaar centres to be sanitised everyday.
- Districts collectors to take stock of the situation in their respective districts.
- Medicine stock kept for 9 months.
- SHG health camps to be organised for awareness and prevention.
- Heath Department to keep stocks of Face-Masks.