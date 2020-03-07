coronavirus prevention guidelines

Odisha Government Issues Important Guidelines for Coronavirus Prevention

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 29

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued important guidelines for coronavirus prevention.

Related News

BJD Announces Names Of 4 Rajya Sabha Candidates

2 Suspected Coronavirus Patients In Capital Hospital Odisha

5 held in Sambalpur DIPRO kidnap case

Free Ride In ‘Mo Bus’ For Women On…

The guidelines  are as follows: 
  1. Biometric suspension  in government offices
  2. City Buses to be sanitised everyday.
  3. Chief secretary to review the situation.
  4. Private hospitals to have a mandatory Isolation ward.
  5. Village level awareness to be created by Panchayats
  6. Cleanliness  should be maintained throughout the city
  7. Aahaar centres to be sanitised everyday.
  8. Districts collectors to take stock of the situation in their respective districts.
  9. Medicine stock kept for 9 months.
  10. SHG health camps to be  organised for awareness and prevention.
  11. Heath Department to keep stocks of Face-Masks.
You might also like
State

BJD Announces Names Of 4 Rajya Sabha Candidates

State

2 Suspected Coronavirus Patients In Capital Hospital Odisha

State

5 held in Sambalpur DIPRO kidnap case

State

Free Ride In ‘Mo Bus’ For Women On ‘Women’s Day’ In…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.