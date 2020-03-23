Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak 14 districts of Odisha have been put in ‘lock down’. During this period shops and business entities selling essential goods will only be open.

At this juncture, there is much possibility of black marketing at a time when the general consumers will have limited and restricted options to buy their required goods.

Keeping this in the view, Odisha Govt has announced a helpline number where citizens can call to complain about any irregularity regarding irregularity of essential goods in the state.

The helpline number is 155335.