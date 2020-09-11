Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has issued fresh guidelines for self monitoring during the isolation period.

In a letter, the Odisha Health Department has directed all district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure strict adherence to the following protocols during home isolation.

When to begin home isolation:

1 . For asymptomatic cases the 10 days’ isolation period begins from the date on

which swab was collected (that tested positive).

2. For symptomatic cases, the 10 days’ isolation period begins from the date of

onset of symptoms.

When to discontinue home isolation :

For all home isolation cases, after completion of 10 days’ of symptoms onset and no fever for 3 days (or 10 days after swab collection, if asymptomatic) the patient stands discharged. The patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days, after which the person can rejoin routine work and activities normally.

What is the period of isolation for asymptomatic cases:

For asymptomatic cases a 10 days isolation period is required (at home or facility) beginning from the date on which swab was collected (that tested positive). This is to be followed by 7 days home quarantine.