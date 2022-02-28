Odisha govt issues COVID guideline for month of March, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has issued the COVID guideline for the month of March 2022. The COVID guideline will come into effect from 5 AM of 1st March, 2022 to 5 AM Of 31st March, 2022.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), in the notification, said that with a view to normalizing & strengthening the economic activities along with protecting the heath Of the public and preventing spread Of Covid-19, in exercise Of the powers conferred under Section 24(I) Of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with Rule 8(1) of the Odisha Disaster Management Rules, 2010, the State Government do hereby order for graded unlocking up to 31st March, 2022.

Unlocking: There shall be graded unlocking throughout the State with effect from 5.00 AM Of 1st March, 2022 till 5 AM Of 31st March, 2022.

Night curfew: There shall be no Night Curfew across the State.

During unlock period, all activities are allowed to be fully functional with strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols. AII Social/ Religious/ Political/ Sports gatherings are allowed with strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols.

Exhibitions/ Trade Fairs/ Expo/ Melas are allowed with full compliance to COVID protocols.

District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack may restrict congregations/ gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing pandemic situation considering /local situations/ space available strictly adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack shall determine the number of participants in Social Religious/Political/ Sports and other related gatherings/ functions with strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of thermal scanning & use of hand wash or sanitizer win be mandatory.

Political gatherings/ meetings, rallies/ Door to Door campaign for any election to be announced by the appropriate Election Commission shall be allowed as per the instructions/ guidelines issued by the appropriate Election Commission from time to time with full compliance to COVID protocols.

Marriages, thread Ceremony/ Bratopanayan, and related gatherings with approval from local authorities shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons(for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Funerals, last rites and related gatherings with approval from local authorities shall be allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons.

Stipulations:

Under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event.

In closed spaces, subject to the above ceilings such number of persons shall be allowed as would be feasible to follow Covid protocols.

In open spaces, keeping the sire of the ground/ open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, subject to the above ceilings, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm.

Marriage processions shall be allowed with due prior written approval from competent authorities subject to the ceiling 100 participants including the bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light & sound systems etc. The number of persons in marriage procession shall count towards the above said ceiling of 500 persons.

All other conditions/ stipulations for marriage, funeral and Last rites related gatherings shall be followed as per the Government guidelines released vide Revenue and Disaster Management (DM) Department letter No. 2321/ R&DM(DM) dt. 30.04.2021.

Considering local conditions/ stipulations for thread ceremony/ bratopanayana and related rituals shall be followed as per the Government guidelines released vide Revenue and Disaster Management (DM) Department letter No.2666 dated 18.05.2021.

Considering local-conditions, District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack may impose 2 appropriate restrictions on these gatherings. In case of violation of COVID-19 safety protocols during these activities, Local Authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant acts including Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such violation shall entail the closure of functions along with heavy penalties as decided by the local authorities.