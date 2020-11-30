odisha december guidelines

Odisha Govt issues Covid guidelines for December 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government issued guidelines for the month of December for surveillance and containment of Covid 19 in the State. Office of the Special Relief Commission issued an order in this regard.

Lockdown shall be enforced within the Containment zones, the letter said.

As per the order, large congregations prohibited till Dec 31. District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners may permit public worship in religious places. Cinema halls and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed.

Besides, the Departments of School and Mass Education, Higher Education and Skill Development have been authorised to take appropriate decision on re-opening of educational institutions.

