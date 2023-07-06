Odisha govt issues caution against rising conjunctivitis cases

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha has issued a caution against rising Conjunctivitis cases. It has been seen that there has been a significant rise in the number of Conjunctivitis cases in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, Conjunctivitis is a contagious infection that spreads from one person to another, said a report by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

The department further cautioned that if you are suffering from Conjunctivitis then:

Do not share personal items, Wash your hands frequently, Avoid rubbing and touching your eyes, Consult an eye specialist immediately

Here are few of the symptoms of Conjunctivitis:

Pink or red color in the white of the eye(s) Swelling of the conjunctiva (the thin layer that lines the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid) and/or eyelids Increased tear production Feeling like a foreign body is in the eye(s) or an urge to rub the eye(s) Itching, irritation, and/or burning Discharge (pus or mucus) Crusting of eyelids or lashes, especially in the morning Contact lenses that feel uncomfortable and/or do not stay in place on the eye

Conjunctivitis infection usually lasts for 4 to 5 days and can be treated with antibiotic eye drops or medicines.

It is worth mentioning that, on July 4, 2023 the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha had issued a caution against the rise in Dengue and Malaria cases.

To prevent Dengue outbreak in Odisha during monsoon season, the Health Department of Odisha

had issued SOP in urban areas. It had further clarified that identification of breeding sites of female Aedes sp mosquitoes is essential. It has also initiated a cleanliness drive to eliminate breeding sites and encouraged usage of LLIN hold the key to prevent Dengue.