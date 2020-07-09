Bhubaneswar: Taking the 5T charter forward the government of Odisha has launched a new technology to prevent unauthorized encroachment on government land.

The new technology is named ‘BLUIS’ and stands for ‘Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligent System’ this has been launched by the Odisha government to put a check on the increasing number of land grabbing incidents.

This system uses space technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor changes on Government lands and safeguard them from encroachment.

Odisha is a pioneer in using emerging technology in this field.