Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the proposal for conferring ‘Sunanda Samman’ award, instituted in memory of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Sunanda Patnaik, to personalities who excel in classical music every year.

The Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi will confer the prestigious award to eminent personalities of classical music every year.

The ‘Sunanda Samman’ carries a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh and a citation, said an official.