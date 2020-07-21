Odisha govt increases retirement age of Doctors from 62 to 65

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With a view to strengthen Odisha’s fight against COVID_19 further, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced to enhance retirement age of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre and  Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under
Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Dept from 62 years to 65 years.

 

The decision to increase the retirement age of the doctors was taken after a review meeting on Covid situation in the districts of Cuttack and Khordha under the chairmanship of Chief Minister here this evening.

 

