Bhubaneswar: With a view to strengthen Odisha’s fight against COVID_19 further, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced to enhance retirement age of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre and Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under

Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Dept from 62 years to 65 years.

The decision to increase the retirement age of the doctors was taken after a review meeting on Covid situation in the districts of Cuttack and Khordha under the chairmanship of Chief Minister here this evening.