Odisha Govt increases +2 seats in Junior Colleges

Bhubaneswar: Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges has been increased across Odisha. A total of 55,000 seats have been allowed to increase in 800 junior colleges of the state.

The government has increased the number of seats for the academic year 2021-22. The decision has been taken following a High Power Committee meeting comprising the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education and its officials.

As many as 13,000, 3900 and 38,000 seats have been increased for science, commerce and arts courses respectively.

Although the seats have increased, the government and private educational institutions cannot increase the enrollment fees for the students. It will remain the same amount as it was last year.

The process of enrollment will begin on August 12, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. The students can apply at SAMS portal.

It is to be noted that the 800 junior colleges had applied for an increase of 72,000 seats as 5,62,010 people have passed the Matriculation examination this year.