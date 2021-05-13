Odisha Govt includes new categories of staff as Frontline Worker for Covid 19 vaccination: Check list here
Bhubaneswar: A few additional categories of staff have been included as Frontline Worker (FLW) for Covid 19 vaccination in Odisha. The Health and Family Welfare Department ACS P K Mohapatra intimated about it to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and others.
The new categories included as FLW are as follows:
- Forest Officials and Forest guards
- Banking Staff/ insurance companies, NCPI, payment system providers/ Operators/ vendors/ cash logistic companies / cash in transit companies/ ATM maintainance personnel, Banking Correspondence and Costumer Care Points
- Railway staff
- Staff of DCPU, Staff of Childline (1098), Staff of 181 Helpline, Staff of One Stop Centres and all caregivers staff of child care institutions
- Oxygen Plant employees
- Filling station employees and call Centre employees
- Govt Veterinary Doctors, Livestock Inspectors and Para-veterinarians