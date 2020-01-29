Odisha Govt Includes Labour, ESI Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: With an aim for effective implementation of various schemes meant for the labourers and employees of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday included the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the initiative during a special programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the evening on Jaunary 29.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “I am glad that the Labour and ESI department is now under ‘Mo Sarkar’. It is a step forward in the empowerment of workers of our State at various levels.”

The Chief Minister also advised the employees and members of the labour department to ensure transparency in their work by avoiding all sorts of corrupts practices.

Labour Minister Sushant Singh, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, 5T Secretary V K Pandian and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on Gandhi Jayanti last year, the state government has decided to cover all the departments under the initiative by March 5.

Earlier in December the State Government had decided to bring the Labour Department under the purview of the 5T and Mo Sarkar programmes.