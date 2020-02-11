Odisha Govt Includes Food & Civil Supplies Dept under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: With an aim for effective implementation of various schemes meant for the beneficiaries of the state, the Odisha government on Tuesday included the Food and Civil Supplies department under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the initiative during a special programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the evening on February 11.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “This is one of the most important departments of the State Government that has engaged about 3.30 Cr beneficiaries, nearly 79 per cent of the State’s population, with food security provisions.”

Odisha Food and Supply Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was also present on this occasion. He said that the Department is committed to serving the people in a professional manner.

On this occasion Odisha 5-T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with officers of the Department.

After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on Gandhi Jayanti last year, the state government has decided to cover all the departments under the initiative by March 5.