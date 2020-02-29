Odisha Govt Includes 5 more Depts to ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: With an aim for effective implementation of various schemes meant for the people of the state, the Odisha government on Saturday included five more departments to the ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative.

The departments of Odisha Government which were included today to ‘Mo Sarkar’ are: Sports and Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Information and Public relations, Forest and Environment, Skill Development and Technical Education.

Lately, few days back the Revenue and Disaster Management Department had been included to Mo Sarkar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the initiative during a special programme held at Lok Seva Bhawan here in the evening on February 29.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian were also present on this occasion.

After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on Gandhi Jayanti last year, the state government has decided to cover all the departments under the initiative by March 5.

