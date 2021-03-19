Bhubaneswar: Amid rising Covid cases, Odisha Government on Friday announced clamping of restrictions on Holi 2021 celebrations that are to be imposed across the State. As per the restrictions congregation for celebration of ‘Dolayatra’ and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public. People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads.

“In the interest of the general public and for containment of spread of Covid 19, it is hereby directed that, congregation for celebration of ‘Dolayatra’ and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence of Covid protocols. Considering local conditions, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restrictions on entry of devotees into temples and celebrations in temples and religious places,” the order said.

“Dola Melan’s if any, may be allowed with appropriate number of participants as decided by the Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and norms,” the order also said.

Holi on 28th and 29th and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the State. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose any further restrictions as desirable in consideration of local situations, said the order.

Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.