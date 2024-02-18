Odisha govt hikes remuneration of matrons working at tribal students’ hostel

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today hiked the monthly salary of matrons working at tribal students’ hostels situated in different districts of the State.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hiked the matrons’ remuneration to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000. He also announced that the matrons’ next kin would receive Rs 2 lakh in case of their deaths.

The State government will also give Rs 1 lakh when the matrons stop working at the age of 60.

The state government will spend over Rs 15 crore annually following the latest announcement.