The news is by your side.

Odisha govt hikes remuneration of matrons working at tribal students’ hostel

State
By Subadh Nayak
Odisha govt hikes matrons’ remuneration
0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today hiked the monthly salary of matrons working at tribal students’ hostels situated in different districts of the State.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hiked the matrons’ remuneration to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000. He also announced that the matrons’ next kin would receive Rs 2 lakh in case of their deaths.

The State government will also give Rs 1 lakh when the matrons stop working at the age of 60.

The state government will spend over Rs 15 crore annually following the latest announcement.

Subadh Nayak 10900 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.