Odisha govt hikes food grant for patients by 30 per cent

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today hiked the food grant for patients undergoing treatment in the government hospitals across the state by 30 per cent. The food grant was hiked after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave his approval for the same.

As per the decision taken, the amount given per bed in hospitals increased from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day, for children from Rs 75 to Rs 95, for high-nutrition food from Rs 95 to Rs 120, for dry food from Rs 75 to Rs 95 & for liquid food from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day.

The revised price of the food grant for the patients will be implemented in 618 government run hospitals. The State government will have to bear an expenditure of Rs 64 Crore annually. It will benefit over 42 lakhs patients.

Apart from providing free food to the patients, the Odisha government has introduced a number of schemes to provide better health services to the people. Such schemes include the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (to provide free health treatment), Nidan scheme (to provide free diagnostic services), Niramaya scheme (to provide free medicines) and Sahaya scheme (to offer free of cost services for dialysis, free blood, free ambulance services).

