Odisha govt gives permission to increase Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges

By WCE 3
Admissions for Plus Three First Year
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges likely to increase across Odisha as the State government has given permission to the Junior Colleges to increase the seats for new admission. Additional Secretary of School and Mass Education Department of the State government, Subhashree Nanda informed about it on Tuesday.

In a letter to the Director of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Nanda said that the state government has granted permission for increasing Plus Two seats in Junior Colleges.

The permission has been accorded to invite online application through SAMS Portal for 7 days from the desirous Higher Secondary Schools for increase of seats for the academic session 2021-22.

It is to be noted here that as many as 5,62,010 people have passed the Matriculation examination this year while there are only 4,43,354 seats in the +2 colleges.

