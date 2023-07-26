Odisha govt gets over Rs 5 Cr dividend from OSIC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) paid a dividend of 5,2,66,000 for three years (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22) to the State government on Wednesday.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb, OSIC Chairman Chinmay Sahu and OSIC Managing Director Deepankar Mohapatra handed over the check to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited is a silver-category public sector enterprise of the Naveen Patnaik-led government. It is committed to the establishment, promotion and promotion of small-scale industries.