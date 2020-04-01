Odisha govt sets up committee to deal with COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has formed a committee to engage with various knowledge institutions, experts and technology companies to deal with COVID-19, said an official on Wednesday.

The committee will provide strategic direction and measures to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and the way forward to tackling the emerging situation.

Senior bureaucrats Ashok Meena, Hemanta Sharma, Vishal Dev, Manoj Mishra, R. Vineel Krishna and representative of health department are the members of the committee, according to an order of the General Administration.

The committee can co-opt any member from government or non-governmental organisations and can also engage any consultancy firm or consultants with relevant domain knowledge.

(IANS)