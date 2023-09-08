Odisha govt fixes October 1, deadline for vehicles to be fitted with VLT

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for vehicles to be fitted with vehicle location tracking device (VLT) has been fixed on 1 October 2023, said reliable reports.

The government of Odisha had made it mandatory for vehicles to be fitted with vehicle location tracker (VLT) and panic button and issued a notification in this regard on September 22, 2022.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India dated October 25, 2018 the government of Odisha has made it mandatory for vehicles under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) to be fitted with a location tracker and panic button.

According to the requirements specified under rule 125H of Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, sub-rule 5 of rule 90 of CMVR, 1989 and sub-rule 1 of Rule 129 of CMVR, 1989 Government has made it mandatory for fitment of Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Panic buttons for the vehicle as specified under the aforesaid rules of CMVR, 1989.

The specified vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2023 shall have to comply with the requirement at the time of registration and the specified vehicles registered on or before December 31, 2022 shall have to comply with the requirement by March 31, 2023 was the earlier deadline.

The government of Odisha has further specified that, the detailed guidelines and process for fitment of VLT device and panic button will be issued by the Transport Commissioner on a later date.

It is noteworthy that, the new Motor Vehicles (Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Emergency Button) Order, 2018 will apply to all public transport vehicles that come under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which means auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be exempted.