Odisha govt extends deadline for HSRP yet again

Bhubaneswar: As a welcome relief for vehicle owners across Odisha, the state government has decided to extend the deadline for installing the High-Security Number Plate yet again.

The State government is likely to extend the deadline by one month, that is 30 November, 2022.

The issue relating to high-security number/registration plates (HSRP) in vehicles came under judicial scanner of the Orissa High Court.

For the convenience of the vehicle owners, HSRP help desk have now been made functional in all the RTOs and ARTOs across Odisha.

One can apply for HSRP through these help desks as well said the Official Twitter account of State Transport Authority, Government of Odisha.

The Orissa High Court questioned the fixing of the deadline by the Odisha government without having proper infrastructure.

It is noteworthy that the State government had sought two days time to inform if the deadline of affixation of HSRP can be extended.

The court questioned the State government while hearing the petitions filed by bus owners challenging the deadline of the high security number plate.

Slot booking done for fitment of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) before the deadline shall be duly considered during the enforcement.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1 April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP if the vehicle owner has an online booking slip.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has launched an online booking service to book high-security number plates and color-coded stickers for old vehicles in Odisha.