Bhubaneswar: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha Government today exempted road tax for buses and other passenger vehicles for three months from April to June, 2020.

The State Transport Department, in a notification, said that the tax and additional tax of Stage/ contract carriages in the State have been exempted for three months i.e. April, May and June, 2020.

On March 24, the State government allowed operation of Intra-State Buses, Other Passenger vehicles and City Buses except in Containment Zones.

Notably, the Buses, Other Passenger vehicles and City Buses had stopped operation from March 22, 2020.